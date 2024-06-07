Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Friedenthal Financial lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 25,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 20,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.08. 582,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,715. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.62 and a 200 day moving average of $51.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $49.50 and a 12-month high of $52.72.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

