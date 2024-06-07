Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 203.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 37,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $669,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $181.20 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $149.67 and a 12 month high of $184.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.94.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.