Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,292 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 275,761 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $72,565,000 after acquiring an additional 54,413 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 291,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $76,779,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 184,704 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $48,603,000 after acquiring an additional 91,417 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 443.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,199,924 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $315,748,000 after acquiring an additional 979,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 6,128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.01. 1,195,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,552,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.05. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Salesforce from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.71, for a total transaction of $3,535,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,362,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,924,097.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Mason Morfit bought 428,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $233.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,796,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,914,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,699,429.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 640,870 shares of company stock valued at $182,545,398. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.