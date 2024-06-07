Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,006 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 915,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,644,000 after buying an additional 130,680 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 10,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 71,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,248,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,621,000 after buying an additional 145,946 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM remained flat at $119.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 63,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,006,264. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $98.40 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.66.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

