Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,560 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IEF traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $92.99. 558,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,191,564. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average of $94.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2764 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

