Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive by 143.6% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $208,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Stock Performance

NYSE:PGR opened at $214.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Progressive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.41 and a fifty-two week high of $217.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $209.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.74. Progressive had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 4.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Progressive from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.19.

Progressive Profile

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

