Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,271 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,271 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after acquiring an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after acquiring an additional 45,013 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after acquiring an additional 145,168 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,736,000 after buying an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,280,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,916,000 after buying an additional 451,744 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a 200 day moving average of $76.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $80.82. The firm has a market cap of $54.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

