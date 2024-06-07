Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 14,321 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,388 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,321 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,737,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 560,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,620,000 after purchasing an additional 30,845 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,074.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.28 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $46.70 and a one year high of $48.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.