Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,594,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,756,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,818. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.29. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $97.58.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

