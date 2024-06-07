Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 748 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 327.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth $44,000. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

IQVIA Price Performance

NYSE:IQV opened at $220.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.42 and a 52-week high of $261.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $231.66 and a 200 day moving average of $229.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 9.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.