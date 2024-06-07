EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.75. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 8,263 shares.
EVI Industries Stock Down 5.8 %
The firm has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
EVI Industries Company Profile
EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.
