EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.75. EVI Industries shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 8,263 shares.

EVI Industries Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $237.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.57 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Get EVI Industries alerts:

EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a return on equity of 4.13% and a net margin of 1.53%. The firm had revenue of $83.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

EVI Industries Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of EVI Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,338,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 23,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. 37.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.