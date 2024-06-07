EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Shares Sold by Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 217,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 36,250 shares during the period. EVERTEC comprises approximately 1.0% of Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $8,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Frank G. D’angelo sold 16,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $598,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,523.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Price Performance

EVTC traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,386. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.52. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $205.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.75 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVTC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on EVERTEC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

EVERTEC Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

