EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) President Matthew David Feierstein Sells 1,820 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) President Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,820 shares of EverCommerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $17,290.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 2,303,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,886,024. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Matthew David Feierstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Matthew David Feierstein sold 4,582 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $46,553.12.

On Tuesday, April 2nd, Matthew David Feierstein sold 1,270 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $11,430.00.

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 4.92% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The firm had revenue of $170.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on EVCM shares. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on EverCommerce from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Friday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in EverCommerce during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,684,000 after purchasing an additional 30,481 shares in the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

