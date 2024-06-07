Eurasia Mining (LON:EUA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4.37

Eurasia Mining Plc (LON:EUA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.37 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 3.85 ($0.05), with a volume of 114452938 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.23 ($0.03).

Eurasia Mining Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.68. The stock has a market cap of £110.11 million, a PE ratio of -333.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 11.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

About Eurasia Mining

Eurasia Mining Plc, a mining and mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, copper, nickel, gold, and other minerals in Russia. The company's principal projects are the West Kytlim mine located in the Urals; and the Monchetundra project situated on the Kola Peninsula.

