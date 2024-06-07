Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Monday, June 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Trading Up 1.0 %

ESP traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.88. 17,128 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,670. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.14. Espey Mfg. & Electronics has a 52-week low of $14.69 and a 52-week high of $27.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Espey Mfg. & Electronics ( NYSEAMERICAN:ESP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Company Profile

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. The company's principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high-power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

