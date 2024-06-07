Equities Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 7th (AAN, AEMD, AER, AFRM, AGR, AGRX, AHPI, ALLY, ARCB, ATHX)

Jun 7th, 2024

Equities Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 7th:

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC). The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chemours (NYSE:CC). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW). They issued an equal weight rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR). They issued an equal weight rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP). They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho began coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO). They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Herc (NYSE:HRI). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF). They issued an outperform rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT). They issued an overweight rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC). They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

CJS Securities started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH). They issued an outperform rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL). They issued an underweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of PROG (NYSE:PRG). BTIG Research issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. assumed coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX). They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS). The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA). Wells Fargo & Company issued an equal weight rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR). The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TAT Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Tronox (NYSE:TROX). They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS). They issued an overweight rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST). They issued a sell rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valhi (NYSE:VHI). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN). They issued an underweight rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of XPO (NYSE:XPO). Wells Fargo & Company issued an overweight rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

