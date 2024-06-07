Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Takes Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,026,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,384,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 110.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 31,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $3,879,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 145,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 18,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total transaction of $310,758.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,575.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. 21,544,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,436,043. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $20.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.69.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

