Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 150,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,873 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $17,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Insperity in the 4th quarter worth $42,085,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the third quarter worth about $27,529,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Insperity by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,210,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,534,000 after acquiring an additional 224,772 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Insperity by 24.7% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,045,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,053,000 after purchasing an additional 207,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 341,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,376,000 after purchasing an additional 124,763 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NSP traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $97.07. 169,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,765. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.80 and a fifty-two week high of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 137.14% and a net margin of 2.39%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.75%.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total transaction of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,252 shares in the company, valued at $50,114,293.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.41, for a total value of $1,162,380.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,114,293.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $337,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,771.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,695 shares of company stock worth $2,044,864 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NSP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Insperity from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insperity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

