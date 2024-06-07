Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Raises Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,196,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,426 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.25% of FOX worth $35,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 41,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 23,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in FOX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 13,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its position in FOX by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 56,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOXA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.11. 2,385,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,232,936. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.77. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $28.28 and a 1-year high of $35.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $30.92.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOXA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.83.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

