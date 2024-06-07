Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 974,610 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 85.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,114,288 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 974,610 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.20% of Monster Beverage worth $121,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 74,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares during the period. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 1.8% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 0.5 %

MNST traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,684,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,029,958. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.86. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.32.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

