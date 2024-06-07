Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Purchases 94,120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 460,124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.7% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $159,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,679 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Windle Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 28.3% in the third quarter. Windle Wealth LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Home Depot by 11.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 85,095 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,712,000 after purchasing an additional 8,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD traded down $4.07 on Friday, reaching $327.03. 2,559,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $340.69 and a 200-day moving average of $349.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The firm has a market cap of $324.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. Home Depot’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. UBS Group dropped their target price on Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.46.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.