Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Invests $23.51 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 382,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in PayPal by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.59.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,686,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,166,867. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.04.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

