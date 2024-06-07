Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $109.57 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,402,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212,215 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $109,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 209.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 411 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.18.

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

NYSE QSR traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.78. 2,670,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,246. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.05. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.77 and a 1 year high of $83.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares in the company, valued at $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $18,506,553.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

See Also

