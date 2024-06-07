Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 774,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 364,597 shares during the period. LPL Financial makes up 0.8% of Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.02% of LPL Financial worth $176,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,145,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,945,000 after buying an additional 79,869 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in LPL Financial by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,026,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,744,000 after buying an additional 181,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,497,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in LPL Financial by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 828,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,553,000 after buying an additional 613,792 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in LPL Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 583,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,791,000 after buying an additional 15,096 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $302.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $269.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.20.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.06. 399,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,954. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.59 and a 12-month high of $287.80.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.44. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

