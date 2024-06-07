Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 289,055 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 248.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 405,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 289,055 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $29,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Bruker by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker Stock Performance

Bruker stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,948,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,854. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 52-week low of $53.79 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. Bruker had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $721.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BRKR shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bruker from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bruker

Bruker Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.