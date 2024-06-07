Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 28,760 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,760 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.10% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $45,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 636.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,497,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,198,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

NASDAQ ODFL traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $168.53. 1,502,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,577,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.45 and a 12-month high of $227.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.30 and a 200-day moving average of $202.50.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 30.12%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ODFL shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $207.50 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $241.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.