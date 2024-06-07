Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,247,829 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,485,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,247,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,208,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter.

USMV traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $83.24. 5,541,783 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market cap of $24.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

