Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,043,503 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,262,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 11.44% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $798,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,611,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,540,000 after acquiring an additional 124,416 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,460,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 252,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $917,000. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 116,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 4,263 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IQLT traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,462. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

