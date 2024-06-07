Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,497 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $219,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,599. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $156.27. The firm has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

