Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 920,600 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 52,432 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Autodesk worth $224,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $232.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $5,473,569.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,354,327.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total value of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,621.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,988 shares of company stock worth $7,534,941 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $216.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,145,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,405. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $279.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.93.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

