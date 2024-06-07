Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,353,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,334,922 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 2.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,535,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 397.1% in the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.31. 4,349,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,784,529. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.47. The company has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $37.46 and a 52-week high of $44.97.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

