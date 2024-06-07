Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,477,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,546 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.00% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $576,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $242.83. The company had a trading volume of 250,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,905. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $194.79 and a 12-month high of $250.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.26 and its 200-day moving average is $236.15. The company has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

