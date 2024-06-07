Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 680,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Caterpillar worth $201,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CAT traded up $2.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.77. 1,149,156 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,439. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $352.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.23.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $337.39 per share, for a total transaction of $168,695.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,943.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $338.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

