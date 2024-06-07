Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $16.11 Billion Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 6.7% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.36% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $16,112,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,534,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,945,000 after buying an additional 450,513 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,188,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 831,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,955,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Finally, Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 99,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,714,000 after purchasing an additional 6,705 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $538.64. 1,474,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,410,189. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $539.06. The company has a market cap of $464.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $520.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

