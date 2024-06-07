Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 849,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $232,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC FL increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 2,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 9,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $8.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $278.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,095,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.24 and a 52 week high of $307.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.70 and a 200-day moving average of $251.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

