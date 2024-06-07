Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,069,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,758 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Chubb worth $241,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $258.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $253.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.70.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total transaction of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares in the company, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,596,589.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 115,065 shares of company stock worth $29,518,703. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE CB traded up $4.87 on Friday, hitting $268.62. The stock had a trading volume of 794,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,325. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $255.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $183.71 and a 52-week high of $275.41. The stock has a market cap of $109.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.29 by $0.12. Chubb had a net margin of 17.99% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

