Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 28,709 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,513,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,709 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of Progressive worth $241,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,554,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,002,542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,449 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,935,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,378,951,000 after acquiring an additional 520,742 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,078,831,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,982,841 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $833,410,000 after buying an additional 162,916 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,814,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $2,546,584.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,978,003.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $208,330.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,976.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,818 shares of company stock worth $4,280,482 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE PGR traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $214.37. 889,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,554,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.30. The company has a market cap of $125.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.35. The Progressive Co. has a 12 month low of $111.41 and a 12 month high of $217.77.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The insurance provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.88 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 8.89%. Progressive’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 11.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progressive from $171.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Progressive from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Progressive from $234.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Progressive from $279.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

View Our Latest Report on Progressive

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.