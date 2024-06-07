Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 643,044 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 49.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $191,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,025,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 149,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,628,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 343,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,386,000 after purchasing an additional 40,573 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPGP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.57. The company had a trading volume of 83,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,463. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
