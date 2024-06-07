Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 13,640 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,640 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.35% of ServiceNow worth $511,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in ServiceNow by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its stake in ServiceNow by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 60 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $830.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $814.48.

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total value of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,527.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.99, for a total value of $1,381,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,521,422.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.78, for a total transaction of $136,568.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $3,846,512. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW traded down $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $700.58. 476,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,806. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $733.86 and a 200-day moving average of $734.87. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $526.11 and a 52 week high of $815.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.81, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.41. ServiceNow had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

