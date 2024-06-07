Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,039.50

Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,039.50 ($13.32) and traded as low as GBX 1,024 ($13.12). Entain PLC (GVC.L) shares last traded at GBX 1,039.50 ($13.32), with a volume of 1,143,476 shares changing hands.

Entain PLC (GVC.L) Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,039.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,039.50. The company has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Entain PLC (GVC.L)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

