Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESVIF – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and traded as low as $1.58. Ensign Energy Services shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 10,666 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70.

Ensign Energy Services Company Profile

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

