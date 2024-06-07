Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.53

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.53 and traded as high as C$28.23. Enerplus shares last traded at C$26.78, with a volume of 527,222 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ERF shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$27.25 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Enerplus from C$21.00 to C$18.85 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.25 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$24.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.36.

Enerplus Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.58. The company has a market cap of C$5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.64.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$488.08 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 26.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 2.7322677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores and develops crude oil and natural gas in the United States. Its oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Colorado, and Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

