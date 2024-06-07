Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) Shares Acquired by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 385,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.54% of Energizer worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer during the fourth quarter worth about $1,234,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 13.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,298,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 807,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,874,000 after purchasing an additional 18,053 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 230.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 38.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

ENR stock opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Energizer Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $37.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Energizer ( NYSE:ENR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Energizer had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 119.16%. The company had revenue of $663.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Energizer Holdings, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.84%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Energizer from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

