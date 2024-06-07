Energi (NRG) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $751,933.81

Energi (NRG) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000184 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energi has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Energi has a market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $751,933.81 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00050803 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00010364 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.09 or 0.00017084 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00012178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 77,475,653 coins and its circulating supply is 77,475,901 coins. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

