Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) Trading 5.9% Higher

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.70. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 1,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.
Endesa Stock Up 5.9 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.51 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.
About Endesa
Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, Morocco, Italy, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and internationally. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Endesa
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Novavax Stock’s Recent Surge and Future Potential
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Investing in Biotech: High Risk for a Potentially High Reward
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- GameStop Stock Update: What’s Driving Today’s Prices?
Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.