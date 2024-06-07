Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Sidoti reissued a neutral rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Encore Wire in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. CJS Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Encore Wire in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Encore Wire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WIRE

Encore Wire Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WIRE opened at $288.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.23. Encore Wire has a 12 month low of $150.51 and a 12 month high of $295.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.38.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.27. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $632.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Encore Wire will post 21.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.42%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encore Wire

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Boston Partners bought a new position in Encore Wire during the first quarter worth about $31,764,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,993,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,223,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Wire by 226.5% in the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 97,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,791,000 after buying an additional 67,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 501.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,505,000 after buying an additional 61,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

(Get Free Report)

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. It offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.