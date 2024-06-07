Emergent Metals (CVE:EMR) Trading Down 20%

Emergent Metals Corp. (CVE:EMR – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 106,659 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 168% from the average daily volume of 39,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Emergent Metals Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.50.

About Emergent Metals

Emergent Metals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, copper, and other mineral deposits. The company holds interest in the Golden Arrow, the New York Canyon, the Mindora, Buckskin Rawhide East, Buckskin Rawhide West, and Koegel Rawhide properties located in Nevada, the United States.

