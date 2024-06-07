EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Director Sells $465,916.35 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total transaction of $465,916.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,289,683.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE EME traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $376.52. The stock had a trading volume of 239,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,375. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.79 and a 52-week high of $401.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $366.25 and a 200-day moving average of $290.51.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.60%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

