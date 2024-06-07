Emblem (CVE:EMC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.88

Emblem Corp (CVE:EMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.88 and traded as low as $1.84. Emblem shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 597,714 shares trading hands.

Emblem Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.01, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $245.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

About Emblem

Emblem Corp. produces, distributes, and sells medical cannabis and cannabis derivatives in Canada. The company also operates medical cannabis education centers to provide education services for making informed decisions about medical cannabis treatment options to physicians and patients. In addition, it provides various accessories.

See Also

