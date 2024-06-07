Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up 2.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,949,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,709,466,000 after purchasing an additional 89,720 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,605,000 after purchasing an additional 83,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,992,890,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price objective (up from $815.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $769.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

LLY stock traded up $14.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $851.51. 223,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,776. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $774.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $706.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $432.34 and a twelve month high of $852.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,188,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,383 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $836.32, for a total value of $17,046,710.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,188,427 shares in the company, valued at $82,116,945,268.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,804 shares of company stock valued at $278,236,284 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

